South Africa women add more history, defeat Australia for first time in ODIs

South Africa women's team tasted more success against Australia as the Proteas side registered its first-ever ODI win over the mighty Aussies. In the second ODI of the three-match series played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side defeated Alyssa Healy's Australia by 80 runs in a rain-curtailed game.

The win was a special one not only for it being South Africa's first-ever ODI victory against the seven-time ODI champions but also for the way it came. After scoring 229 batting first, they bowled the Australian team out for 149 in 29.3 overs. Never before an Aussie team has been bowled out in under 200 balls in an ODI game.

Marizanne Kapp was the star for the visitors as she racked up 75 runs in the first innings before returning to haunt the hosts with the ball. She had sensational figures of 3/12 in five overs, which also included a maiden over.

Kapp inflicted the first three blows to the Aussies as she removed the top cream in the form of Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney. Even though Tahlia McGrath came and displayed some fight, the Proteas kept chipping with wickets to leave the hosts way behind in the game. All-rounder Nadine de Klerk removed McGrath and Alana King to send the Aussies at 71/8 with the team being in danger of getting bowled out under 100. But Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth displayed fight to notch a 77-run stand for the 9th wicket. However, Eliz-mari Marx got Gardner before Chloe Tryon dismissed Megan Schutt LBW to clinch the historic win.

Australia's first-ever loss at home after two and half years

Notably, this is Australia women's first-ever ODI loss at home in nearly two and half years. The last time they went down at home in an ODI game was back in September 2021 when India defeated the Aussies in Mackay by 2 wickets. During this period, they played 10 ODIs but did not lose a game in any of them.

South Africa had earlier defeated the Aussies in a T20I game preceding this series. They had thumped the defending T20 champions by 6 wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series but lost both the games before and after it.

The Proteas women have levelled the ODI series and go into the final game with the scoreline reading 1-1. The final match is set to be played on February 10 at the same venue.