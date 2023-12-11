South Africa vs India Weather Forecast: Will rain wash away 2nd T20I at St. George's Park in Gqeberha too?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

After the disappointment of the first T20I at the Kingsmead in Durban, where rain reigned supreme, South Africa are slated to lock horns with India in the second game of the three-match series at St. George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12.

The incessant spell of rain on Sunday didn't even let the two captains make their way out to the centre for the toss and the crestfallen spectators who had turned up in large numbers for the fixture were forced to make their way back.

Sadly, the weather for the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha doesn't look very promising either.

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I, Gqeberha weather forecast

As per weather.com, there is a 60% chance of showers on Tuesday in Gqeberha and it might ruin the contest altogether. However, the only positive sign for the fans and the cricketers is that the chances of a morning spell of rain are quite high compared to the evening. The game is slated to start at 5 PM (Local Time) and the percentage of drizzle in the evening is between 30 to 10%.

If it rains at the venue on Tuesday then it will be interesting to see whether the ground staff manages to cover the entire ground or not. Notably, insufficient covers at the Kingsmead saw legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar lash out at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar criticised CSA for not having enough covers to cover the entire ground.

Cricket governing bodies like Sri Lanka Cricket have made sure that they have enough covers to secure the entire outfield including the square in case the rain clouds open up during a fixture. The Sri Lankan ground staff across venues in the island country wastes no time in rushing to the field of play and covering the entire playing area which helps in a swift resumption of play once it stops raining.

