India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score: IND aim 200+ lead; Can Pujara-Rahane drive India?

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score: IND vs SA Live Match Updates from Johannesburg

Team India gears up for the action on Day 3.

Former cricketers and cricket pundits praise Shardul Thakur for his game chnaging seven-wicket haul on Day 2.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Thakur's 7 wickets bowl out South Africa for 229; IND finish Day 2 on 85/2

India finished Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa with a lead of 58 runs as Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul bundled out the hosts for 229 in reply to the visitors 202. In India's second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) held on to the crease at stumps as India finish at 85/2 at stumps.

Thakur ran through the hosts' batting line-up with figures of 7 for 61 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch. Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

The visitors were all out for 202 in their first innings. South Africa took a first innings lead of 27 runs over India.