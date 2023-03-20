IPL 2023: Who is CSK's new recruit Sisanda Magala? Here is everything about Kyle Jamieson's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sisanda Magala

Chennai Super Kings signed South African pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for injured Kyle Jamieson. Magala will join the franchise for INR 50 Lakh and has played four T20Is for Proteas. Jamieson, who has been ruled out of the season, was bought by CSK for INR 1 crore.

"Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 Crore. His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game. Though he has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh," IPL said in a statement.

Sisanda Magala's Numbers

As IPL's media advisory states, Magala does have a rich experience in the shortest format of the game. He has played 127 games and has scalped 136 wickets at an economy of 8.00. In four internationals played for SA, he has taken three wickets at an economy of 9.85. The 32-year-old pacer is known in South Africa's domestic circuit as one of the best death bowlers around.

Pinch Hitter Down The Order

Magala also brings a different aspect to the playing 11 with his power-hitting skills down the order. Although he averages just 17.50 and has two fifties against his name in 127 games, Magala bats at a strike rate of over 120 and has a highest score of 63. This is an added advantage any day of the week for any team he plays for.

Recent Performance

Magala took 14 wickets in the recently concluded SA20 at an economy of 8.68 and was the joint-fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league. He is likely to be named in South Africa's squad to take to The Netherlands and will join CSK a bit late with other SA players.

IPL 2023: CSK's Schdule

March 31, 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

April 3, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 8, 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

April 12, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 27, 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

April 30, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 4, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

May 6, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

