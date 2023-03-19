Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI - Live Score

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Can Rohit Sharma's men gain unassailable lead? Toss at 1 PM

Hello & Welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. With one game in the bag, India would want to seal the series here today. Australia, on the other hand, would want to bring their A-Game to the fore and execute all their plans. If the first game is anything to go by, expect another full-blown battle today.

I am Kartik Mehindru, and with me is my colleague Aachal Maniyar, and we will be taking you through all the live updates throughout the game.

Latest Cricket News