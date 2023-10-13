Shubman Gill wins ICC Player of the Month Award for spectacular show in September

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill.

Indian opener Shubman Gill clinched the Player of the Month honour for his splendid outing with the bat in September 2023. The 24-year-old had a dream month as he racked up 480 runs at a spectacular average of 80. The Indian opener has leapfrogged the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Dawid Malan in the three-man nominee list announced by ICC earlier this week.

Gill, who is currently out of action due to dengue illness, was in some form last month. In the eight innings he played in September, the 24-year-old scored two centuries and three fifties. He scored a fabulous 121 in India's Super Four game against Bangladesh. Gill continued his Midas touch and hit another ton in an ODI against Australia. His eight knocks of the month read 10, 67*, 58, 19, 121, 27*, 74 and 104. Gill was looking to set the World Cup stage on fire with his splendid form throughout the year but his dengue fever has delayed it.

Gill was found positive for dengue when India reached Chennai for the first match against Australia on October 8. He has not played both games for the Men in Blue so far and was out from the Afghanistan clash as he was in hospital. The 24-year-old has rejoined the team in Ahmedabad, the city which will host the India vs Pakistan clash in World Cup 2023. The opening batter batted in nets on his arrival day, i.e., Thursday and then on the next day too, i.e., Saturday.

Notably, Sri Lankan icon Chamari Athapaththu has been named the Player of the Month in the women's category for September. She helped her Lankan side register a historic first-ever series win over England in any format. Sri Lanka achieved the feat when they bagged two of the three matches in a T20I series. Athapaththu was named the Player of the series as she scored 114 runs and picked five wickets in it.

