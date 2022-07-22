Shubman Gill surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to create unique record vs West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shubman Gill during first ODI vs WI.

Shubman Gill made a thumping return to white-ball cricket with a magnificent half-century vs West Indies in the first ODI of the 3-match series at Trinidad.

The 22-year-old finished with a sublime 64 off 53 deliveries before getting out in an unfortunate fashion, falling victim to a run-out.

After the innings, Gill became the 2nd youngest Indian after Virat Kohli to score a half-century in West Indies in the fifty-over format of the game. He also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in the process, who before this innings, held the record.

Youngest Indian to Score fifty in WI in the 50-over format

22yr 215d - Virat Kohli

22yr 317d - Shubman Gill*

24yr 003d - Sachin Tendulkar

As far as the match is concerned, India have started pretty strong and look well on their way to a mammoth score. Skipper Dhawan looked in sublime touch as he also raced away to his fifty.

Earlier, Westi Indies won the toss and put India to bat first.

Nicholas Pooran, at the toss, announced that Holder, who was drafted into the ODI side, was out with COVID.

"The boys got a lot of exposure, it's a great opportunity for everyone to showcase their talent. All the boys are quite good. Lots of fans come from overseas to support us, we always like playing here in the Caribbean, the guys are really looking forward to it," said Dhawan.

We spoke about batting in partnerships. It's been tough for us, but we are up for the challenge. Every game we will try to improve," said the West Indies Skipper

Team India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Team West Indies Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran(c), Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

