Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing Bangladesh Premier League despite retinal condition

Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing Bangladesh Premier League despite retinal condition

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the most experienced T20 players going around in world cricket at the moment. He has aggregated 6956 runs and claimed 467 scalps in 416 games.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 10:14 IST
Shakib Al Hasan.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh's star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye commonly known as extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR).

However, the medical condition is not going to put the 36-year-old out of action anytime soon as he is set to keep representing Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The southpaw is set to take the field for Riders in their third game of the season in Sylhet against Khulna Tigers on Friday, January 26. As per a BCB press release, Shakib is battling with this issue for some time now. He visited an ophthalmologist in Singapore earlier this week.

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye," BCB senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said. "After consulting ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye.

"It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now. CSR is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach."

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders have come back to the winning ways after a loss at the hands of Fortune Barishal in their BPL season opener.

Related Stories
Mark Wood preferred over Anderson as only pacer for 1st Test? England captain Ben Stokes responds

Mark Wood preferred over Anderson as only pacer for 1st Test? England captain Ben Stokes responds

Why Virat Kohli is not playing the first IND vs ENG Test in Hyderabad?

Why Virat Kohli is not playing the first IND vs ENG Test in Hyderabad?

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Day 1: England openers make strong start, India look for wickets

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Day 1: England openers make strong start, India look for wickets

Playing at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday, January 20, Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders by five wickets. While Shakib missed out with the bat in the fixture, he bowled an excellent spell and finished with excellent figures of 4-0-16-2.

Unfazed by the loss, Riders came back strongly and turned things around in their favour in their second game. The Nurul Hasan-led side restricted Sylhet Strikers to 120 while bowling first in Mirpur and chased it down with four wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News