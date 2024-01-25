Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing Bangladesh Premier League despite retinal condition

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh's star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye commonly known as extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR).

However, the medical condition is not going to put the 36-year-old out of action anytime soon as he is set to keep representing Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The southpaw is set to take the field for Riders in their third game of the season in Sylhet against Khulna Tigers on Friday, January 26. As per a BCB press release, Shakib is battling with this issue for some time now. He visited an ophthalmologist in Singapore earlier this week.

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye," BCB senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said. "After consulting ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye.

"It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now. CSR is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach."

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders have come back to the winning ways after a loss at the hands of Fortune Barishal in their BPL season opener.

Playing at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday, January 20, Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders by five wickets. While Shakib missed out with the bat in the fixture, he bowled an excellent spell and finished with excellent figures of 4-0-16-2.

Unfazed by the loss, Riders came back strongly and turned things around in their favour in their second game. The Nurul Hasan-led side restricted Sylhet Strikers to 120 while bowling first in Mirpur and chased it down with four wickets and 10 balls to spare.