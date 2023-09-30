Irani Cup, SAUR vs ROI: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report, records

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saurashtra Cricket team

Irani Cup, SAUR vs ROI: Ranji trophy champions Saurashtra will be locking horns against the Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2023. The two sides will play in the 16th edition of the Indian domestic tournament with the five-day contest beginning on October 1. India internationals Jaydev Unadkat and Hanuma Vihari will be leading the Saurashtra and the Rest of India sides, respectively.

The Saurashtra Cricket Stadium will be hosting the one-off game. The venue recently hosted the India vs Australia 3rd ODI and it was a match to watch out for. Before the Irani Cup game in Rajkot, here is all you need to know about the venue of the game.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report

As seen in the India vs Australia game, the surface of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a batting-friendly one. Australia scored 352 and won the match by 66 runs.

Overall, there have been two Test matches played at the venue and on three occasions, the scores have reached past 450. Also, spinners enjoy bowling here more than the pacers as the top four of the five wicket-takers in Tests are spinners.

Test stats

Total matches 2

Matches won batting first 1

Average 1st Inns scores 593

Average 2nd Inns scores 334

Average 3rd Inns scores 228

Average 4th Inns scores 172

Highest total recorded 649/9 (149.5 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded 181/10 (48 Ov) by WI vs IND

