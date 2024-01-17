IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Samson included as India make three changes to their playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran during toss in Mohali game on January 11, 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss again and elected to bat first in the third and last T20I match against Afghanistan at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Having already secured the series, the management made three changes to their playing XI while the travelling side made as many as four changes in their hope of a consolation win.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Rohit said that there is no specific reason behind batting first as the management wanted to try some combinations after bowling first in the opening two games.

"We will bat first," Rohit Said. "We bowled in the first two games, so we'll bat today. Nothing to do with the wicket, just want to try some combinations and give some chances. We have ticked a few boxes, this is another opportunity to try new faces. We have made three changes -Sanju, Avesh and Kuldeep are in. Axar, Jitesh and Arshdeep are out."

More to follow...