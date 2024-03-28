Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya give pep talk to crestfallen Mumbai Indians players after loss to SRH | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar.

The eighth game of the IPL 2024 season will remain etched in the memory of fans for a very long time for the sheer entertainment it provided. The fixture turned out to be a mega run-fest which saw Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) trump five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs.

Sunrisers scored 277 (highest-ever total in the IPL) while batting first and MI ran them really close but failed to cross the line at the end. The MI batters showed character and took the SRH attack to the cleaners. Barring the SRH skipper Pat Cummins none of the other bowlers looked effective and went for more than 10 runs per over.

However, the mountain of 277 turned out to be too much to climb and MI registered their second-consecutive loss of the season. In order to make sure that the players don't lose heart after such a defeat, Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Hardik gave a pep talk after the game.

Sachin lauded the batting effort and mentioned that the batters made a match out of an extremely daunting situation.

"In the second half, in spite of scoring 277, 10 overs down the line, nobody knew who was a clear winner. The game was very much open. The target was very much achievable. That's a clear-cut sign that we've batted really well. So, let's stick together, tighter. There are going to be tougher moments. We will stick together as a group and pull it through," said Tendulkar in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on X.

Hardik heaped praise on the bowlers after a tough day on the field and urged everyone to stay together regardless of the circumstances.

"Toughest soldiers get the toughest test. And we are the toughest team in the competition. Anyone who could have come even close to where we reached as a batting group, or as, just overall Mumbai Indians, are us. Something I'm really proud of is our bowlers," said Hardik.

"Even when the day was tough, I didn't see anyone running away. Everyone wanted the ball and I think that's a good sign. So, let's make sure that we help each other throughout whatever happens. Worst. Bad. Good. We will manage it together and we'll be together," he added.