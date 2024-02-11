SA20 2024 in numbers: Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen top leaderboard; Heinrich Klaasen takes POTT award

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Sunrisers Easter Cape team at Newlands on February 10, 2024

Sunrisers Eastern Cape successfully defended the SA20 title with a dominant win against Durban's Super Giants in the final on Saturday. Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers made it two titles in two editions in a one-sided affair at Newlands, Cape Town as the Super Giants fell 89 runs short while chasing 204.

Marco Jansen took five wickets in the final to top the bowling chart in the tournament, surpassing his teammates Ottniel Baartman and Daniel Worrall as all three finished in the top three leading wicket-takers in the 2024 edition.

MI Cape Town's opener Ryan Rickelton topped the scoring chart with 530 runs in 10 innings and was the only batter to reach the 500-run mark this year. But it was Heinrich Klaasen, who registered a golden duck in the final, who clinched the Player of the Tournament award for smashing 447 runs at an amazing strike rate of 207.90.

Most runs in SA20 2024:

Ryan Rickelton (MICT) - 530 runs in 10 innings Heinrich Klaasen (DSG) - 447 runs in 13 innings Matthew Breetzke (DSG) - 416 runs in 13 innings Jos Buttler (PR) - 408 runs in 11 innings Leus du Plooy (JSK) - 377 runs in 11 innings

Most wickets in SA20 2024:

Marco Jansen (SEC) - 20 wickets in 10 innings Ottiniel Baartman (SEC) - 18 wickets in 8 innings Daniel Worrall (SEC) - 17 wickets in 11 innings Lizaad Williams (JSK) - 15 wickets in 8 innings Keshav Maharaj (DSG) - 15 wickets in 13 innings

SA20 2024 Leaderboard: