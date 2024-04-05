SA-W vs SL-W: South Africa women vs Sri Lanka women ODI series, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp.

After suffering their first-ever series loss at the hands of Sri Lanka in any format, South Africa need to regroup fast and prepare for a strong comeback for the three-match ODI series that starts on April 9 (Tuesday). The T20I series loss is going to sting the South African players for a very long time as they had drawn the first blood in the series after winning the first game by a huge margin of 79 runs.

However, things took an unforeseen turn for the hosts as Sri Lanka came back from behind to win the series after winning the second game by seven wickets and the third one by four wickets. The South African players dominated the run chart and the wickets column during the series but it didn't turn out to be a big enough factor to influence the outcome of the series.

While Laura Wolvaardt finished the T20I series as the leading run-getter with 158 runs, Nadine de Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune were the joint-leading wicket-takers.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI series schedule

Date Match Venue April 9, Tuesday 1st ODI Buffalo Park, East London April 13, Saturday 2nd ODI Diamond Oval, Kimberley April 17, Wednesday 3rd ODI Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are on a roll under Chamari Athapaththu's leadership. Chamari's ability to lead from the front and by example is her biggest strength, which was displayed during the T20I series. The Sri Lanka skipper stepped up in the series decider and scored 73 runs off just 46 balls with the help of seven fours and five sixes to take Sri Lanka over the line.

Where to watch South Africa women vs Sri Lanka women ODI series?

The South Africa women vs Sri Lanka women ODI series will be available to watch on the FanCode app and website.