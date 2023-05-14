RR vs RCB: Faf du Plessis becomes 4th overseas player to reach special milestone in IPL history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Faf du Plessis in action

Faf du Plessis has registered a special milestone in the 61st match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. In the match played at RR's home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Faf scored 55 off 44 balls before getting dismissed by KM Asif. The star batter has become the only fourth overseas player to cross the 4000-plus mark in the history of the tournament. He became the 15th player to achieve the feat.

List of overseas players with 4000-plus runs in the IPL:

6265 - David Warner

5162 - AB de Villiers

4965 - Chris Gayle

4034 - Faf du Plessis

When it comes to Faf's performance in IPL, he has scored 4034 runs in 128 matches that he has played so far. His highest score is 96 runs and has an average of 36.67. He has scored 32 half-centuries including seven from the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The 38-year-old who is the leading run-getter this season has also crossed the 600-mark. In the 16th edition of IPL, Faf has smashed 631 runs so far and has an average of 57.36. He has hit 48 fours and 34 sixes so far.

Earlier in the match, RCB won toss and opted to bat first. They registered a target of 172 runs for RR. Interestingly, the team which will lose the game, will be nearly knocked out from the Playoffs race.

RR's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

