RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 4 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are set to welcome KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth match of the Indians Premier League 2024 on Sunday. RR have recorded two wins in three encounters against LSG and are favourites to win in Jaipur.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2024 20:45 IST
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson
Image Source : RR/X KL Rahul and Sanju Samson in the IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants kick off their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign with a mega fixture at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, March 24. 

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan lost key bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Adam Zampa to injuries but boasts quality options to mount a title challenge this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the emerging player of IPL 2023, has been in great form and the arrival of Rovman Powell further boosts the Royals' batting attack in 2024.

For Lucknow, the star wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul is returning from the injury and is expected to bat in the middle order as he fights for a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In-form Devdutt Padikkal arrived at LSG from Rajasthan and is likely to open against his former team on Sunday.

RR vs LSG Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 4th T20 match

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

Date & Time: Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Devdutt Padikkl

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Yahsavi Jaiswal: The rising Indian star enters the IPL 2024 in a rich form having scored two double tons in the recent Test series against England. Jaiswal was the leading run-getter for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 with 625 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 163.61 and will be a quality captaincy choice on Sunday.

Nicholas Pooran: The Caribbean star wicketkeeper batter enjoyed a breakthrough IPL season in 2023 by scoring over 350 runs at a strike rate of 172.94. Pooran is likely to play in the no.4 position ahead of KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis and can get extra points with his impressive fielding.

IPL 2024 Match 4 probable predicted XIs:

RR probable playing XI: Yashavi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

LSG probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph.

