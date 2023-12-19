RR list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson celebrating a wicket with Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2024: The winners of the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Rajasthan Royals, splurged plenty of cash at the auction to rope in the players that they felt could provide them with enough balance and stability to win the 2024 season of the marquee tournament.

Royals went into the IPL 2024 auction with a decent purse size of INR 14.50 crore (USD 1.74 million approx.) and utilised the money to fill the void they had in the side which ailed them during the previous edition. They picked the first player at the auction, Rovman Powell for the massive amount of INR 7.4 crore and played safe for the majority of the auction then.

They splurged 5.8 crore for the uncapped player Shubham Dubey winning the bidding war with Delhi Capitals. They also got South Africa pacer Nandre Burger for his base price of INR 50 lakh, the day when he picked up 3/30 in 10 overs against India in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Abid Mushtaq were the other picks at the auction for the Royals.

Overall, the squad led by Sanju Samson is looking decent now and with Jos Buttler at the top and Rovman Powell's addition as the finisher along with the likes of their skipper and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle, the Royals will certainly to look to win IPL for the first time since 2008.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Retained players

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

