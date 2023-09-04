Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill shine against Nepal to set up India's Super 4 date with Pakistan on September 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to seal the Super Four spot

Team India have set a second clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup after a commanding 10-wicket win over Nepal in a rain-hit clash in Kandy on Monday, September 4. The rain in the island city threatened to take the game away once again, however, the heavens showed leniency just at the right time for the groundsmen to get the ground ready for a 23-over chase. After the India-Pakistan clash was washed out by rain, India needed to win their second game to confirm their spot in the Super Fours, which they have and will now be up against Pakistan on Sunday, September 10.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who were found wanting against Pakistan's high-quality seam attack in the last game, feasted on Nepal's inexperienced bowling attack, despite the scratchy start in the very first over bowled by pacer Karan KC. Gill responded in style by smashing three brilliant boundaries in the second over of Sompal Kami, who helped Nepal get to a score of 230 in the first place with a late cameo of 48 off just 56 balls.

The rain interrupted the match in the third over and after the rain break, it was just a breeze for both the Indian openers. Rohit played some of the usual shots including the slog sweep, a six down the ground and an extraordinary sweep cum flick over deep square leg as the captain returned to some much-needed hitting form before the rest of the important ODI season.

Gill, on the other hand, played the second fiddle but once he was in his 30s, he made full use of bad balls and didn't let Nepalese bowlers into the game at any point. Rohit completed his 49th ODI half-century while Gill also reached the milestone a few overs later.

Rohit remained unbeaten on 74 off 59, smashing six 4s and five 6s while Gill scored 67* as the duo stitched an unbeaten partnership of 147 runs. This was the third century partnership between Rohit and Gill in ODIs and the second highest after the 212-run stand against New Zealand earlier this year.

Earlier, with the ball, it was a sloppy start for the Men in Blue as they dropped three catches in the first five overs. However, slowly the bowlers found their rhythm and after the first breakthrough which was provided by Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja sprung into the act with three wickets in space of six overs. Aasif Sheikh scored a gritty half-century before Sompal with 48 runs late in the order helped them to get to 230. Mohammed Siraj recovered from a poor start to take three wickets in the end.

Pakistan finished the group stage at the top of the table with an NRR of +4.7 while India were on second as both teams have three points to their name. Pakistan will most likely face Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 6 in their first Super Fours match.

