IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj break down in tears after India's heartbreak to Australia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma.

The Indian juggernaut was somehow brought to a halt when Pat Cummins' Australia registered a famous win in front of a jam-packed partisan Indian crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match ended when Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to seal Australia's six-wicket win and sixth World Cup title in 13 editions. The Indian fans at the venue and all over the world went in pain and so did the Indian players.

India captain Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Mohammed Siraj were seen breaking down in tears right after the match finished. As soon as Maxwell hit the winning runs, all the grim faces turned gloomy. Several videos are going viral on social media where the Indian players were seen breaking down. Rohit was shaking hands with the players but was finding it hard to control his tears. Pacer Siraj was also seen in pain and tears as soon as the match finished. Indian players' WAGs were also seen breaking down in one of the stands of the giant Ahmedabad Stadium.

Watch the Video here:

Talking about the match, the Aussies outplayed India in a low-scoring thriller in Ahmedabad. After being asked to bat first, India posted 240 on a sluggish pitch which seemingly turned in favour of the batters in the second innings. Australia chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand and 7 overs to spare. Travis Head played a magical knock of 137, while Marnus Labuschagne held one end up to stitch a 192-run stand and take the Aussies over the line.

"The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets. When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game," Rohit said after the loss.

Latest Cricket News