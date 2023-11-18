Rohit Sharma highlights India's attacking brand of cricket and role clarity ahead of World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Rohit Sharma at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19

India are all set to clash against Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on November 19. India have been an invincible force in the tournament while the five-time champions Australia peaked at the right time to ensure a thrilling encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

With nine wins in nine group matches and a thumping win over the last edition's runner-up New Zealand led India to their fourth final. On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led Australian side lost the opening two games but went on to reach their eighth final with eight consecutive wins.

With less than 24 hours to go, the Indian team captain Rohit Sharma highlighted the team's preparation for the summit clash and also talked about India's dominant campaign during the pre-match press conference.

"We prepared for this day much before," Rohit said in the press conference. "We played in the T20 World Cup and WTC final. In all three formats, we wanted to choose the right players. We have been doing this for the past two and a half years. We gave everyone role clarity. This has helped us a lot. All this has helped us so far and hopefully, we will do well in the final too.

"Our bowlers have done very well. It has not been easy containing opposition and defending totals. So, our bowlers have done well under pressure. They have been professional. Our spinners have done well in the middle overs by taking wickets.Emotionally it is a big thing, it is a huge game. There are big expectations. As a player, it is important for us to keep the focus rather than thinking about the occasion. Yes, it remains in the back of your mind, we cannot hide from it. For me, it is the biggest moment. I was born watching One day cricket."

