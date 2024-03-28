Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals record comeback win against Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 game on March 28

Rajasthan Recorded a thrilling 12-run win against Delhi Capitals in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday. A win boosted Rajasthan to the second position in the points table with two wins while Delhi slipped to the bottom with two defeats in IPL 2024.

Riyan Parag smashed 84 off just 45 balls to single-handedly guide the Royals to a challenging total of 185/5. Delhi Capitals kept the game balanced till the last over but impressive spells from Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan in death overs restricted Rishabh Pant-led side to 173/5 in 20 overs.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals added Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar in the place of injured Shai Hope and Ishant Sharma while Rajasthan remained unchanged from their impressive win against Lucknow Super Giants in the opening game.

Delhi bowlers dominated the first ten overs with both Nortje and Mukesh making an instant impact. Jos Buttler's poor form continued as he scored just 11 runs while Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to contribute today.

Rajasthan managed to make a comeback through Riyan Parag's memorable knock of 84 runs off 45 balls and Ravichandran Ashwin's 29 runs off just 19 balls. It was a brilliant team effort from the Royals to post a big total despite an early collapse against an impressive Delhi's blowing attack.

Mitchell Marsh gave Delhi a brilliant start by smashing 23 runs off just 12 balls but was not able to convert it into a big innings. Nandre Burger dismissed Mitchell Marsha and Ricky Bhui in the fourth over to give Rajasthan an edge in the game.

Delhi made a comeback with David Warner and Rishabh Pant adding 67 runs for the third wicket. But once again Rajasthan managed to regain the momentum with successive wickets of both settled batters. Warner top-scored with 49 runs while Rishabh scored 28 runs off 26 balls.

The Capitals kept the game alive as Tristan Stubbs displayed his big-hitting skills by smashing 44 * off just 23 balls but Rajasthan survived a late scare. Avesh Khan defended 17 runs in the last over by conceding just four runs to restrict the Capitals to 173/5 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer (substituted by Nandre Burger), Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed (substituted by Abishek Porel), Mukesh Kumar.