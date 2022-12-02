Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital, collapses midway while commentating during AUS vs WI 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ponting rushed to hospital

Australian stalwart and former skipper Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital on December 2, 2022, while commentating during Australia vs West Indies Test match. The match is being played in the Optus stadium Perth and was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital during lunch on the third day of the first Test. Ricky Ponting who is one of Australia's most successful skippers now works as a broadcaster and the coach for the reputed IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

According to The Daily Telegraph spokesperson for Channel 7 said 'Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage.

(More to follow)

