Dwayne Bravo retires from IPL, will continue his association with Chennai Super Kings in 'THIS' role

After his best mate Kieron Pollard, now Dwayne Bravo has called time on his Indian Premier League career. Bravo debuted in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and started his journey with the men in yellow in 2011. Ahead of this year's auction, CSK had not retained Bravo, but he still bows out with 3 IPL trophies. Bravo will now continue with Chennai Super Kings as their bowling coach.

Bravo in a statement said:

I am looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off. I never thought I would be the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history

