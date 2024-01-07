'Requires me to be politically non-affiliated...': Ambati Rayudu reveals reason behind leaving YSRCP

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ambati Rayudu revealed the reason for leaving the YSRC Party within nine days

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu days after entering politics by joining the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) backtracked on his decision within nine days while saying that he will reveal the reason in due course. Now a day later, Rayudu, has revealed that since he will be playing the 2024 edition of the International League T20, he can't be part of politics till the time he is playing professional cricket.

"I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport," Rayudu said on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, January 7. Rayudu will be part of the MI Emirates side, Mumbai Indians' sister franchise in the UAE's ILT20.

Since Rayudu hung up his boots from Indian cricket after IPL 2023, he was eligible to play in the overseas T20 leagues. Rayudu played in the Caribbean Premier League in a few games for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and will now be playing in the Emirates alongside the likes of Nicholas Pooran, who will be leading the side this time around.

"Nicholas Pooran will take over captain duties at MI Emirates ahead of the new season of ILT20. Kieron Pollard, the skipper for the 2023 season, has been named the skipper of the MI Cape Town side this year," MI Emirates said in a statement.

Rayudu has been part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL from 2010-17 and won three titles with the joint-most successful side. Rayudu won three titles with the Chennai Super Kings later on and retired after the MS Dhoni-led side won the title for the fifth time, overall.

The second edition of the ILT20 will kick off with the defending champions Gulf Giants taking on Sharjah Warriors on January 19.