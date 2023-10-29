Nita Ambani speaks on Olympic movement in India at US India Strategic Partnership Forum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nita Ambani attends US India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani opened up on the exchange of sports while attending the Global Leadership Award by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, in Delhi on Sunday, October 29.

Nita spoke on the historic inclusion of cricket in the Olympics after a long gap of 128 years and mentioned that as India takes cricket to the United States, it might adopt baseball which is arguably the most followed sport in the USA.

"We brought the Olympic movement back to our country after a gap of 40 years...The IOC made cricket an Olympic sport. After 128 years Cricket will make an entry at the Olympics in the US at the LA Games 2028. As we take cricket to the US we might bring baseball to India...The exchange of sports is an exchange of dreams and friendships. It is a story of fortitude and resilience..." said Nita while attending the event in Delhi.

India recently hosted the 141st International Olympics Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai which witnessed the inclusion of cricket in Olympics. Opening up on the same after the official announcement, the founder of the Reliance Foundation said, "As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!".

"I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the one hundred and forty-first IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai," she added.

Squash, Lacrosse, Baseball-softball and Flag football alongside cricket have been added to the Olympics. In addition to cricket, India also has some exceptionally talented players who play squash. From veteran stars like Saurav Ghoshal, and Deepika Pallikal among others to young and emerging Turks like Anahat and Abhay Singh, India has a rich pool of players who can claim glory for the nation moving forward in global events.

