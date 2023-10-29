Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Nita Ambani speaks on Olympic movement in India at US India Strategic Partnership Forum

Nita Ambani speaks on Olympic movement in India at US India Strategic Partnership Forum

The sport of cricket is one of the five sporting disciplines that got added to the Olympics at the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. It was in 1900 when cricket last featured at the Olympics.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2023 22:17 IST
Nita Ambani attends US India Strategic Partnership Forum.
Image Source : PTI Nita Ambani attends US India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani opened up on the exchange of sports while attending the Global Leadership Award by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, in Delhi on Sunday, October 29.

Nita spoke on the historic inclusion of cricket in the Olympics after a long gap of 128 years and mentioned that as India takes cricket to the United States, it might adopt baseball which is arguably the most followed sport in the USA. 

"We brought the Olympic movement back to our country after a gap of 40 years...The IOC made cricket an Olympic sport. After 128 years Cricket will make an entry at the Olympics in the US at the LA Games 2028. As we take cricket to the US we might bring baseball to India...The exchange of sports is an exchange of dreams and friendships. It is a story of fortitude and resilience..." said Nita while attending the event in Delhi.

India recently hosted the 141st International Olympics Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai which witnessed the inclusion of cricket in Olympics. Opening up on the same after the official announcement, the founder of the Reliance Foundation said, "As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!".

"I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the one hundred and forty-first IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai," she added.

Related Stories
WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah removes Dawid Malan, Joe Root to dent England's chase early

WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah removes Dawid Malan, Joe Root to dent England's chase early

WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Jos Buttler with 'Ball of World Cup 2023' to leave England reeling

WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Jos Buttler with 'Ball of World Cup 2023' to leave England reeling

Invincible India register biggest World Cup win over England to reclaim top spot on points table

Invincible India register biggest World Cup win over England to reclaim top spot on points table

Squash, Lacrosse, Baseball-softball and Flag football alongside cricket have been added to the Olympics. In addition to cricket, India also has some exceptionally talented players who play squash. From veteran stars like Saurav Ghoshal, and Deepika Pallikal among others to young and emerging Turks like Anahat and Abhay Singh, India has a rich pool of players who can claim glory for the nation moving forward in global events.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News