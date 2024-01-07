'Referring to Mumbai Indians captaincy saga?': Fans decode Kieron Pollard's cryptic post about 'loyalty'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/MIPALTAN X Kieron Pollard shared a cryptic post regarding loyalty and Mumbai Indians were quick to connect it with the captaincy saga

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story on Saturday, January 6 night regarding 'loyalty' and the fans of the franchise were quick to connect it with the recent incident of switch in captaincy ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL. Pollard, who hung his boots from international cricket and consequently IPL last year is plying his trade across other T20 leagues in the world and as far as cash-rich league is concerned, he is the batting coach with the side.

Taking to Instagram, Pollard shared a post that read, "Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That’s how loyalty ends when benefits stop." With Hardik Pandya, who was traded back to the five-time champions from the Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, named as the new MI captain, the fans of the side and the five-time title-winning captain Rohit Sharma haven't been able to digest the move ever since the announcement. Here are some of the reactions:

Even though Mahela Jayawardene, MI's Global Head respected fans' emotions and spoke in detail about the franchise's decision, the outpour was expected given Rohit is a giant figure in MI and the IPL. Having been with the Mumbai Indians since 2011 and the captain of the franchise for over 10 years, Rohit will continue to be with the side as an opening batter but no longer as their leader.

Meanwhile, Pollard will lead MI's SA20 franchise Cape Town in the second edition of the league in Rashid Khan's absence. Pollard was captain for the MI sides in the International League T20 and Major Cricket League as well in 2023. But since SA20 clashes with the ILT20, Pollard is unlikely to take part in the UAE League this year.