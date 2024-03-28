RCB vs KKR match prediction: Who will win in IPL 2024 match 10? Top performers and probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND AP RCB vs KKR in the IPL 2024 match 10

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

RCB recorded an impressive four-wicket win while chasing a 177-run target against Punjab Kings in their second game of the season. The former captain Virat Kohli smashed 77 runs to continue his red-hot form ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a narrow 4-run win while defending 208 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game. Shreyas Iyer returned to take the captaincy reins but failed to make an impact but KKR rode on Andre Russell's explosive knock against SRH to earn two big points.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2024, 10th T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Friday, March 29 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

RCB probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror (impact sub).

KKR probable playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma (impact sub).

RCB vs KKR Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Virat Kohli (RCB)

The RCB stalwart scored 77 runs off just 49 balls against Punjab Kings in the last match to register his 100th T20 fifty. Kohli has been in sensational form across formats lately and is likely to produce another impactful knock against Kolkata on Friday.

Best Bowler of the Match: Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

The experienced Indian spinner claimed the Player of the Match award when both teams last clashed at M Chinnawamy Stadium in IPL 2023. Varun Chakravarthy took just one wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad but is set to enter the game with 14 wickets in his last five overall innings.

Who will win the Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders maintain an impressive head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with four wins in the last five IPL encounters and are favourites to win the upcoming fixture.