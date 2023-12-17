Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
  5. Quetta Gladiators announce former Aussie speedster as bowling coach ahead of upcoming season

Quetta Gladiators announce former Aussie speedster as bowling coach ahead of upcoming season

Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in the summit clash. Since then they have been looking for another title finish.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2023 10:54 IST
Shaun Tait (left) and Brett Lee (right).
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shaun Tait (left) and Brett Lee (right).

In a desperate attempt to win their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, Quetta Gladiators have roped in former Aussie pace merchant Shaun Tait as their bowling coach ahead of the ninth edition of Pakistan's premier T20 league competition.

Tait will join his former Aussie teammate Shane Watson at Gladiators as the latter has already been appointed as the head coach of the PSL franchise.

"I can happily announce that I'll be the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators. I'd like to thank Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators team owner) who trusted me with the bowling group, including Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Mohammad Amir. Some great talent there to work with alongside the great Shane Watson," said Tait in a video released by the franchise.

Tait, 40, previously served as the bowling coach of Pakistan for a one-year term and worked with the likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and co who are also a part of Quetta's set-up for PSL 2024. Hence, it is understood that the Aussie will take the coaching role at Gladiators like a duck to water.

More to follow...

