Quetta Gladiators announce former Aussie speedster as bowling coach ahead of upcoming season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shaun Tait (left) and Brett Lee (right).

In a desperate attempt to win their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, Quetta Gladiators have roped in former Aussie pace merchant Shaun Tait as their bowling coach ahead of the ninth edition of Pakistan's premier T20 league competition.

Tait will join his former Aussie teammate Shane Watson at Gladiators as the latter has already been appointed as the head coach of the PSL franchise.

"I can happily announce that I'll be the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators. I'd like to thank Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators team owner) who trusted me with the bowling group, including Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Mohammad Amir. Some great talent there to work with alongside the great Shane Watson," said Tait in a video released by the franchise.

Tait, 40, previously served as the bowling coach of Pakistan for a one-year term and worked with the likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and co who are also a part of Quetta's set-up for PSL 2024. Hence, it is understood that the Aussie will take the coaching role at Gladiators like a duck to water.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News