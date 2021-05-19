Exclusive | Arshdeep Singh reveals his mindset while bowling to players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Arshdeep Singh

Irrespective of a batsman's stature, Punjab Kings pacer Arsheep Singh backs his execution and net sessions to gain an upper hand in match situations. The 22-year-old youngster held his nerves and defending 12 runs against a well-set Sanju Samson in the recently-suspended edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan Royals needed five to win off the last delivery when skipper Samson was on strike. However, Arshdeep executed a wide yorker that Samson sliced to deep extra-cover and the Punjab outfit secured a thrilling four-run win at the Wankhede Stadium.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Arshdeep revealed how bowling to Punjab Kings' players in the nets helps him prepare for match situations.

"We have KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Sarfaraz Khan in the nets. Bowling against them in practice sessions helps in analyzing your flaws. When you bowl to such great players, you get an idea about the areas where you're leaking most runs. When you're bowling at such a level, you can't take pressure to get the better of you. Always back your execution and you will get good results.

"Every team thinks of winning the IPL title before the start of the tournament. This year, Punjab did well in both the departments only in 1-2 matches. But we're hoping to win the rest of six games whenever the season resumes," he said.

Arshdeep also doesn't have a 'dream wicket' written in his books but any pluck that helps his team win the match is his favorite.

"I haven't planned on taking any dream wicket. Any wicket that I take in crucial moments is my dream wicket. While playing age-group cricket, the plan was to become the leading wicket-taker. It feels good when you plan a wicket. Last year, I had planned on bowling wide yorkers to Andre Russell at death and it worked" said the young left-arm pacer.

Arshdeep, who registered seven wickets in six games in IPL 2021, also opened up about things that he learned from Mohammed Shami in the Punjab dugout. He also talked about his bowling strengths.

"I discuss minute things including seam position with Shami Bhai. We also talk about how to respond when you're getting hit by a batsman. Since we all were in a bio-bubble, it becomes a lively atmosphere, just like a family.

"I consider myself as an attacking bowler. But for this year, I had a chat with skipper KL Rahul and Shami. I also focussed on bowling more dot balls and hence, my economy has also improved along with my wicket tally," said Arshdeep.