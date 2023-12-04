Punjab Kings indirectly troll Shaheen Afridi with Matthew Wade's wicket, gets hit back

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Matthew Wade vs Arshdeep Singh and Shaheen Afridi

Indian Premier League franchise on Sunday took an indirect jibe at Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi after India's win over Australia in the fifth T20I of the just concluded series. PBKS published a post on their X account to indirectly troll the Pakistan pacer when Arshdeep Singh took the wicket of Matthew Wade.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took the wicket of Wade in the final over of the IND vs AUS 5th T20I as India registered a close six-run win over the Aussies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. PBKS posted a video clip of the wicket and wrote, "Not against this left-arm pacer, Matthew Wade."

Watch the Video here:

PBKS post reminded the fans of Matthew Wade's sixes off Shaheen Afridi in the T20 World Cup semifinal 2021. Wade hit Shaheen for three sixes on the trot when the Aussies were under the pump. Australia needed 20 runs off the last 10 balls when Hasan Ali dropped Wade. The Aussie star then punished the Pakistan team as he smoked three sixes to take his team over the line.

However, the franchise got trolled in return by the fans on social media. Netizens took a jibe at the franchise in the comment section. "Not THAT left-handed batsman, team India," a user wrote in the comment section. "Idher a asli left-hander dikhaon," another one wrote.

India won the match by six runs as Arshdeep defended 10 runs off the final over in front of Wade. India scored 160 runs in the first innings of the game. There was help for the bowlers on the surface.

Latest Cricket News