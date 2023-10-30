AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Pune weather forecast, probable XIs, live telecast - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan will take the field a week after their historic win against Pakistan

Having lit up the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the giant-killers Afghanistan will be in action for the first time since their magnificent win against Pakistan after a week. The batters are doing well and that has been the biggest factor in Afghanistan's resurgence in which they have been able to beat the defending champions England and now Pakistan. Their Monday's opponents Sri Lanka too are on an upsurge with two back-to-back wins and even though semifinal qualification might be a bridge too far for both of them, the perk of sealing a Champions Trophy spot has added an extra layer to the remaining games in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka too are coming off a handsome win against England and with the likes of Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera coming into the fray, the Asian giants are looking even stronger now and have peaked in time for the business end of the tournament.

Pune weather forecast

A pleasant weather will welcome both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Pune. The breeze has gotten cooler with the skies being clear. An absolute clear day is on the horizon on Monday, October 30 with zero per cent chance of rain. The temperatures will hover around a high of 32 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Live streaming and telecast

The Afghanistan-Sri Lanka clash will kick off at 2 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place half an hour before. The match will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu on TV. The AFG vs SL match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and can be watched for free on mobile phones.

