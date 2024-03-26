Pulled out of IPL 2024, England cricketer opts to play County Cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Harry Brook

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway last week. All the teams have played at least one match now and the caravan is set to continue until May 26 when the final is scheduled. Meanwhile, before the start of the IPL, several players, especially from Engand, pulled out of the season at the last minute with Harry Brook also being one of them. He was due to play for the Delhi Capitals who secured his services for INR 4 crore at the auction.

However, around a week before IPL 2024, the cricketer revealed that he is grieving the passing away of his grandmother with his family and wants to be with his close ones during the tough times and hence, won't be available. Interestingly, now he is available to play for Yorkshire in the upcoming County season and will be available for their opening game on April 5.

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson hinted at Brook playing from the outset for the team having pulled out of the IPL. "Now that Brooky isn't going to the IPL, I suspect he's going to be available for us for the first few games, including [against] Leicestershire," Gibson told the Yorkshire website.

Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root is also set to be available for Yorkshire in the first few rounds before the home season gets underway for England. "He [Brook] loves playing for us, and Rooty is also going to be available for some games in that early period. Having those two playing for us would be special," Gibson added.

For the unversed, Brook played for Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but he couldn't do much apart from hitting a century in one of the league stage matches. He was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and the Delhi Capitals picked him.