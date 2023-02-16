Prithvi Shaw Incident Update: Star player to be called for questioning if needed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz on February 15. Shaw got into an argument with social media influencer, Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur after the player refused to click selfies with them, police officials said on Thursday.

Following the incident, Sapna was arrested, while her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others were booked on the charge of rioting and extortion. According to preliminary information, the Oshiwara police said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 of the IPC.

DCP Anil Paraskar gave more updates on this matter while talking to India TV.

In the information given by DCP Paraskar, he mentioned that this is the incident of the 15th of February 2023 in which the controversy regarding selfies started. The club of the hotel in which this incident took place came under the purview of Santacruz. When the matter happened there, those people (Sapna and her friends) were removed from the club, when Prithvi came out, the accused followed their car and started arguing with them. After this, those people pushed and broke the glass of the car while attacking. When the matter escalated a lot, the miscreants gathered a crowd and asked for a settlement demanding Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

Prithvi will be questioned if needed

Paraskar further said that there has been no complaint against Prithvi and his associates, nor has any cross FIR been filed. More details on the matter will be known after further investigation. If needed, Prithvi will also be called for questioning, and the investigating officer will decide further. The DCP also told that one has been arrested in this case, and the rest will be arrested soon. Along with this, their background is also being investigated.

Who is Sapna Gill?

Sapna Gill is a social media influencer with more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. She hails from Chandigarh and has acted in Bhojpuri films along with actors like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has been a part of movies such as Nirhua Chalal London Kashi Amarnath, and Mera Watan

Latest Cricket News