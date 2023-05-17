PBKS vs DC: Irfan Pathan backs former Indian star to take coaching duties of Delhi from Ricky Ponting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Irfan Pathan

PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals suffered a poor season in IPL 2023 with the David Warner-led side recently becoming the first team to get knocked out of the tournament. DC have just 4 wins in 12 games and face Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in their last two outings. With a couple of games to go and qualification out of their hands, DC have started to prepare for the next season of the tournament and Pathan stated the team could begin the season with a new coach.

Speaking on Star Sports, the former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan stated that Sourav Ganguly has knowledge of Indian players' psychology and he could be given the responsibility of a coach. "Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team," Pathan said.

"Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that. At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season, and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role," he added.

Earlier, there were reports that DC's coaching staff could be trimmed next season. "Obviously, nothing will happen mid-season but the poor result for two successive season will have its share of repercussions when JSW and GMR, the two co-owners sit back and take stock of the season," an IPL source told PTI earlier. "So you will certainly not have this jumbo coaching staff next season for sure. There will be a few heads that might roll," the source added.

Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have just 8 points in 12 games as they have won only 4 games till now. They now look to play party poppers as they face two teams who are in the mix for a playoff spot. DC lock horns against Punjab Kings, who are on 12 points from 12 games and can finish at 16 and stand a chance for qualification. The Capitals also face Chennai Super Kings on may 20. The Super Kings are on second place in the points table and have 15 points from 13 games.

Latest Cricket News