PBKS Playing 11 vs DC, IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal likely to make comeback, Rishi could replace Odean in PBKS 11

IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal is likely to make comeback in match against DC

Inconsistent Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning ways against Delhi Capitals in the 32nd match of the IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. Out of six the, Punjab side managed to win three games and they have neither won nor lost two games on the trot.

Team Changes

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal missed out on the last game due to injury and is likely to make comeback in the game against DC. The right-hand opener will straight away replace Prabhsimran Singh at the top, who opened for PBKS in the last match with Shikhar Dhawan. Another change that PBKS team management might make is giving a game to Rishi Dhawan in place of out of form Odean Smith. This will give them a chance to bring back Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who is warming the bench. Rajapaksa can bat in the middle order where he can replace Jitesh Sharma or Shahrukh Khan.

PBKS Probable Playing XI vs DC

1. Mayank Agarwal

2. Shikhar Dhawan

3. Jonny Bairstow

4. Liam Livingstone

5. Shah Rukh Khan

6. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK)

7. Rishi Dhawan

8. Kagiso Rabada

9. Vaibhav Arora

10. Rahul Chahar

11. Arshdeep Singh

With Mayank back at the top, he will open along with Dhawan. Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone Shah Rukh Khan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa form a solid middle-order while Rishi Dhawan will be the only pace-bowling all-rounder in the 11. Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora are doing brilliantly with the ball with the spin sport of Rahul Chahar.

Full Squad of PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell