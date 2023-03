Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins's mother, Maria Cummins, passed away overnight. Earlier, Cummins left for Australia after the 2nd Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother. Australian players will wear black armbands in respect of Cummins' mother in the ongoing 4th Test against India in Ahmedabad.

In the absence of Pat, Steve Smith is currently leading the Australian side.

