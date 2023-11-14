Pat Cummins likely to put his name into IPL auction, open to keep Australia captaincy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PAt Cummins.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has claimed that he is likely to enter into the IPL auctions ahead of the 2024 season next year. Cummins missed the 2023 IPL due to international commitments but understands the importance of the event with a T20 World Cup then hanging around the corner. He has also highlighted that he is open to keeping the Australia ODI captaincy with him after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

After suffering two back-to-back losses and finding themselves in a hole, Cummins led the five-time ODI champions to seven wins on the trot. He will now be leading the team into the second semifinal of the tournament against South Africa. Asked about his ODI captaincy future, the fast bowler stated, "Potentially, yeah. We'll chat about it. We've been pretty open, me and Andrew (head coach) and George (selector) around different times in the year you're going to have different priorities."

Cummins looks forward to the schedule coming ahead and claims he does not want to miss out on any cricketing action. "This is a bit of a one-off year where there's three or four big off-season events.

After here the focus shifts back to Test cricket for a fair while. Probably like we've done in the past, at times white-ball cricket is going to have to shift (as a priority) so we fully focus on Test cricket.

There's no end date in sight.

"I feel like I've been managed really well and looked after in a really, really busy year where you don't really want to give up any cricket," the skipper said.

Cummins on IPL auction

The 30-year-old Aussie star spoke about his IPL plans too. "I feel like I haven’t played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven’t played my best T20 cricket for a little while. I'm really excited, I'm probably going to go into the IPL auction for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket," the Aussie captain added.

Latest Cricket News