Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
  5. 'Ye Babar ko fab 5 mein kyun rakha tha' - Netizens slam Babar Azam following consecutive failures in World Cup

Babar Azam is under the pump after two consecutive failures with bat in hand in the ongoing ICC World Cup and it might have a detrimental effect on his captaincy too in the upcoming games. His form is slowly becoming a matter of grave concern for the Pakistan team management.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2023 20:23 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam walks towards the dressing room after getting out.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam failed to deliver yet again with the willow as he got out after scoring a mere 10 runs against Sri Lanka in a tense run chase at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

Chasing a mammoth 345 for victory, Babar was forced to make his way into the middle early as opener Imam ul Haq once again fell prey to a short-pitched delivery. Imam tried to execute a pull shot against Dilshan Madushanka on the third delivery of the third over but could only manage to hit it straight down the throat of Kusal Perera patrolling the fine leg fence.

Babar, who had just managed five runs in Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands at the same venue needed to fire and score a big one to take his side over the line or even close to victory but a strangle down the leg side brought curtains on his knock.

It was again Madushanka who provided Sri Lanka with a much-needed breakthrough though this time the delivery was not that menacing. He bowled a full delivery down the leg side and the Pakistan captain tried to work it fine only to edge it straight to makeshift wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama who was asked to don the gloves after Kusal Mendis was taken to hospital due to excessive cramps.

Here's how netizens reacted to Babar's failure against Sri Lanka:

