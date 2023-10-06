Pakistan vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards (right)

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report: After a remarkable victory for New Zealand in the World Cup opener over England by nine wickets, it is now time for Pakistan and the Netherlands to set the stage ablaze as they prepare to meet each other in the second match of the marquee tournament. The Babar Azam-led side will take on Scott Edwards' Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6.

The Netherlands have made their way into this mega event after making it to the finals of the ICC World Cup Qualifier that was played in Zimbabwe earlier this year. The Dutch have been playing some exciting cricket lately and would look to cause an upset by beating the 1992 world champions to get their campaign underway. From Roelof van der Merwe to Bas de Leede, the Netherlands have some star performers on their side who are capable of stunning any opposition on their day.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be hoping to get plenty of things right in their campaign opener. Their opener Fakhar Zaman is out of form and so is their premier leg spinner Shadab Khan. The shoulder injury to Naseem Shah has added a lot of pressure and it might bring the performances of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf down.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is considered batting-friendly and if it acts true to its nature then the bowlers might have to approach the game with multiple strategies up their sleeve. The wicket doesn't deteriorate very easily and hence batters from both sides can enjoy a good outing.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 288

Average second innings score: 262

Highest total scored: 350/4 by Australia vs India

Highest score chased: 252/5 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total recorded: 174 all out by England vs India

Lowest total defended: 290/7 by Australia vs India

Latest Cricket News