Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA Pakistan are leaving no stone unturned in fine-tuning their preparation for the first Test against Australia in Perth

Pakistan are finalising their preparations for the three-match Test series against Australia and it seems the management, the players and everyone is keen to come up with solid fight and leave the shores with their heads held high. Since the appointment of the new captain Shan Masood, there's excitement around this Pakistan Test group and if their performance against Prime Minister's XI in the four-day practice game is anything to go by, the visitors will not breathe the Australians easy.

Now to become well-equipped to handle the bounce at Perth, the Pakistan cricket team was seen using a marble block and the batters were preparing for the deliveries which rise suddenly. In a video shared by the Cricket Australia media team, Mohammad Rizwan could be seen taking the throwdowns with the support staff member bouncing the ball on the marble block and the Pakistan wicketkeeper batter was playing at chest or shoulder height.

Watch the video here:

Perth traditionally offers the most bounce in Australia and Pakistan will be playing their first-ever Test at the new stadium. The visitors have played five Tests at the previous venue in the West Australian city, WACA ground where they lost all of them which proves that it will be a challenge for Pakistan and they are making themselves capable to be ready for any situation.

The Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will test Pakistan in the first match in whites of the summer. Pakistan director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez is hopeful saying that the team has not come just to compete but win a Test match. Pakistan last won a Test match in Australia in Sydney in 1994/95 which suggests that the tours Down Under haven't been great as far as the results are concerned. Can it change this year?

Latest Cricket News