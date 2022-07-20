Pakistan to play two tri-series at home involving Australia, England

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Babar Azam | File Photo

Pakistan is all set to play two tri-series involving Australia and England at home between 2003-2007, according to Pakistan's new FTP. A Pakistan Cricket Board source told PTI that in the new FTP, which will be finalised at the ICC chief executive's meeting next week, Pakistan has included two home tri-series.

"Pakistan has taken the stance that since it will not be playing India in any bilateral series in the new FTP cycle it wants to host more tri-series events at home to generate revenue," the source said. He said that in the new FTP, Pakistan would be playing fewer Tests compared to other countries.

"Bangladesh and West Indies have more matches because they will play India several times in the new FTP while Pakistan will not."

The source said another issue which PCB has raised was that the top three cricket-playing nations -- India, Australia and England -- all have scheduled five-Test series against each other in the new FTP while other sides will be playing mainly two, three or in some cases four-Test series.

"85% of the new FTP is final and Pakistan will play a total of 133 international games between 2023 and 2027, including 12 home series against Australia, England, and New Zealand," he added.

The source said that Pakistan will play a minimum of 29 Tests, 49 ODIs and 55 T20 internationals in the new cycle, but matches might increase as well at the time of finalisation of the FTP.

Recently, the Pakistan cricket team scripted history by chasing 342 and beating Sri Lanka in the 1st Test match at Galle by 4 wickets.

