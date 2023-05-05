Follow us on Image Source : BLACKCAPS/TWITTER PAK vs NZ Live

PAK vs NZ 4th ODI Live Score: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman begin Pakistan's innings

New Zealandhave won the toss and have opted to bowl.

Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns against each other in five ODIs at the former's home. Pakistan have already won the series by winning the first three games and will want to win the remaining matches as well. On the other hand, the kiwis will want to bounce back from the loss in the 4th ODI.

Full Squads

Pakistan's squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand's squad:

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

