Exclusive | 'Shikhar bhaiya was first to congratulate me after my India selection': Nitish Rana

India's left-handed batsman Nitish Rana received his maiden India call-up for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, which takes place next month. Rana, who is a middle-order batsman for his state side Delhi and an opener for Kolkata Knight Riders, is one of the six uncapped players in India's limited-overs squad.

The Indian team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Virat Kohli, who will be with India's Test squad as it prepares for the five-Test series against England in the UK.

Ahead of the limited-overs squad's departure to Sri Lanka, Rana talked about his selection to India TV and revealed that Shikhar Dhawan was the first person to congratulate him.

"The first person to call me after my selection in the Indian team was Shikhar bhaiya. He congratulated me on my selection, and I was so happy that I kept saying 'thank you, thank you!' and unknowingly disconnected the call!" Rana said.

"Shikhar bhaiya called me three seconds later and said, 'I've also been named the captain for the first time, who will congratulate me! Then I congratulated him."

Rana further said that Dhawan is a person he can "bank upon in any situation."

"He is a very cheerful person and he always wants to keep everyone happy. He has had a positive impact on my career. Even in life, Shikhar bhaiya is one of the persons who I can bank upon in any situation," said Rana.

Talking about his selection, Rana said that he had been waiting for the call-up for the past three years.

"I had been waiting for my India call-up for the past 2-3 years. I had an intuition that my name will come. The feeling hasn't sunk in yet, it is a dream-come-true moment. I think it will only sink in when I take part in one or two practice sessions," Rana said.

"Six uncapped players were selected on this tour, and it is a good opportunity for all of us; especially with the T20 World Cup coming up later this year. I consider myself lucky that there have been two tours and different squads have been selected, which provided me with a chance."