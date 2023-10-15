'Next time dedicate your victory to humanity': Ex-Pakistan cricketer reacts to Mohammad Rizwan's post for Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria reacted to wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan's post on X (formerly Twitter) a few days after Rizwan posted a message for Gaza. The middle-order batter had earlier posted a message on X where he dedicated his century in record-breaking chase against Sri Lanka to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza'. Kaneria has now reacted on the same after Pakistan lost to India in Ahmedabad.

Taking to the social media platform X after Pakistan's loss, Kaneria told Rizwan to dedicate a win to humanity. "Next time dedicate your victory to humanity. The almighty never supports cruelty," Kaneria's post read.

Notably, the Men in Green defeated Sri Lanka in the 8th match of World Cup 2023 when they chased down 345, the biggest target in the 50-over World Cup history. Rizwan scored a gritty hundred in the record chase and remained unbeaten as the Babar Azam-led side gunned down the score in 48.2 overs. After that knock, the wicket-keeper batter dedicated the ton to Gaza.

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan wrote after beating Sri Lanka.

Notably, Pakistan played their last outing against India and went down. The much talked about India vs Pakistan rivalry saw an anticlimax sort of end when the Men in Blue crushed their opponents to register a 7-wicket win in Ahmedabad. A thumping performance by the bowlers was complimented by some blistering batting by captain Rohit Sharma as India cruised to their 8th consecutive win over their arch-rivals.

