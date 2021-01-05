NZ vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 3: Kane Williamson's double-ton puts hosts in driver's seat

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Williamson's 238, along with 157 from Henry Nicholls and unbeaten 102 from Daryl Mitchell, helped the Black Caps declare their first innings on 659/6 in reply to Pakistan's 297.

Captain Kane Williamson's purple patch with the bat continued on Tuesday as he scored yet another double century to put New Zealand on the ascendency in the ongoing second and final Test against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval.

Williamson's 238, along with 157 from Henry Nicholls and unbeaten 102 from Daryl Mitchell, helped the Black Caps declare their first innings on 659/6 in reply to Pakistan's 297 compiled on the first day of the Test match.

Resuming the third day at 286/3, the hosts swelled up their lead as Williamson and Nicholls shared a mammoth 369-run partnership for the fourth wicket, during the course of which Williamson scored his fourth double ton while Nicholls reached his seventh hundred.

However, the cherry on the top was the maiden Test hundred from Mitchell as he helped New Zealand take a 362-run lead.

After a superlative batting performance, New Zealand bowlers then came out hungry and preyed upon opener Shan Masood, who went for a duck after facing 25 deliveries. Right-arm fast bowler Kyle Jamieson accounted for his wicket and looked fierce in the couple of overs that he bowled before Stumps were called with Pakistan 8/1 on the scoreboard.

Abid Ali and Mohammad Abbas remained unbeaten at 7 and 1 respectively as the visitors still trail by 354 runs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 297 and 8/1 at Stumps on Day Three (Abid Ali 7*, Mohammad Abbas 1*; Kyle Jamieson 1/1), trail by 354 runs, New Zealand 659/6 dec (Kane Williamson 238, Henry Nicholls 157; Mohammad Abbas 2/98).