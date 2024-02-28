New Zealand vs Australia, 1st Test: Basin Reserve Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Basin Reserve.

The Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand are gearing up to meet one another in the first Test of the two-match series starting February 29 (Thursday) to contest for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Australia are touring their neighbours for a red-ball series for the first time since February 2016. Australia thoroughly dominated the series as they registered a 2-0 win.

The Aussies have the wood over the Kiwis in the red-ball format. The reigning World Test Championship holders have won 34 out of the 60 Tests played between the two countries whereas the Blackcaps have only managed to secure eight wins and 18 games have ended in a stalemate.

Australia are heading into the series with the winning momentum on their side. They mauled New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series and registered a dominating clean sweep 3-0. However, New Zealand can take heart from the shellacking they handed to the second-string South African side in the recent two-match Test series.

Basin Reserve Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has a green cover for the fixture. The green tinge to it is going to assist the seamers of both teams and therefore the team batting first is likely to face a lot of trouble. The venue has produced results in 43 out of the 67 Tests it has hosted and 29 out of those 43 wins have been registered by teams bowling first.

The bowlers who'll get the first crack at the pitch will be able to make the most out of the moisture and the fresh green grass.

Basin Reserve Test Record and Stats

Total Test Matches: 67

Matches won batting first: 14

Matches won bowling first: 29

Average first innings score: 313

Average second innings score: 313

Average third innings score: 252

Average fourth innings score: 141

Highest total scored: 680/8 by New Zealand vs India

Lowest total recorded: 42 all out by New Zealand vs Australia

Highest total chased: 277/3 by Pakistan vs New Zealand