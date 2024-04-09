New Zealand Cricket announces itinerary of England Test series at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand vs England

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the itinerary for the three-match Test series against England at home. This series will also kickstart the home summer for the Kiwis as they are also expected to host Pakistan and Sri Lanka later. As for the Women's cricket, the White Ferns will be facing Australia and Sri Lanka during the home summer.

Coming back to the schedule of New Zealand vs England Test series, the opening game will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 28. The caravan will then move to Basin Reserve in Wellington before the tour concludes at Seddon Park in Hamilton. There is only four days gap between Test matches even as NZC is looking forward to catch up on the record numbers generated in Australia series in the last summer.

Even though Australia won the two match Test series by margins of 172 runs and three wickets respectively, the crowd thoroughly enjoyed the action and that garnered record viewership. "In the past, there's often been a lot of talk in New Zealand about the popularity of Test cricket - without that translating into ticket sales or viewership numbers.

"The difference over the past summer, and in terms of the upcoming Tests against England, is that the interest is being converted to bums on seats and is driving record viewership numbers. We're looking forward to that continuing over the upcoming summer, and to welcoming the England team and their fans to the Tests, and of course all the Kiwi-based supporters as well," NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said and looked evidently thrilled about the upcoming international summer in the Kiwi nation.

Schedule of New Zealand vs England Test series

1st Test - November 28 to December 2: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd Test - December 6 to December 10: Basin Reserve, Wellington

3rd Test - December 14 to December 18: Seddon Park, Hamilton