New Zealand confirm Kane Williamson's inclusion in ICC World Cup 2023 squad, will announce team on Sep 11

In a big boost to New Zealand's preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the team's head coach Gary Stead confirmed the inclusion of captain Kane Williamson's inclusion in the squad for the mega tournament. Williamson has been the team's best batter across formats for the last few years but his presence as a leader will be crucial for the Kiwis' chances in the World Cup in India. New Zealand Cricket will announce their 15-member squad on September 11.

The star batter injured his knee while fielding in the Indian Premier League 2023 opening game on March 31, 2023 and spent the next five months on the sidelines. But he recently started training and was also spotted batting in New Zealand's training sessions in England. Stead has been always optimistic about Williamson's potential inclusion in the World Cup team and finally confirmed the player's return on Monday, September 4.

"Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him," Stead was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo. "He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back to playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him."

New Zealand are set to kick off their preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023 with a four-match ODI series against champions England starting on September 8 and then travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs starting on September 21. Williamson is not part of the team for the England series but might make a comeback during the Bangladesh tour to gain some match fitness before the World Cup.

"At the same time, he's also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn't wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we've previously said, it's great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term. As we've said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match," Gary Stead added.

