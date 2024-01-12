Never before in T20I history of Indian captains, Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record despite 100 wins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's T20I return saw him become the first player ever to register 100 T20I wins. Rohit led India to a comfortable win in the first T20I against Afghanistan at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. A special all-round show from Shivam Dube powered India to an easy 6-wicket win over the Afghans.

The Men in Blue chased down the 159-run target with a half-century from Shivam Dube and contributions from Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh and others to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, the night was not the one Rohit would have wanted with the bat as he got run out for a duck. The Indian captain had a bizarre miscommunication with opening partner Shubman Gill which saw both the players at the same end when the former set off for a run after hitting the ball to mid-off. He was run out as Gill stayed in his crease. Rohit now finds himself registering an unwanted record.

Never before happened in India's T20I history, Rohit Sharma has become the first captain from the country to be run out for a duck in the shortest International format. Before Rohit, 8 captains from ICC full members have been run out for nought in T20Is but he is the first captain from India to fall under this unwanted feat. This was Rohit's 11th duck in T20I cricket too.

Captains from ICC full members to get run-out on duck in T20Is

Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 2 times

Asghar Afghan (AFG) - 1 time

Babar Azam (PAK) - 1 time

Stuart Broad (ENG) - 1 time

E Chigumbura (ZIM) - 1 time

Paul Collingwood (ENG) - 1 time

Shahid Afridi (PAK) - 1 time

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 1 time

Daniel Vettori (NZ) - 1 time

Notably, Rohit is the 11th Indian to be dismissed in that mode for a duck in T20Is. Before him, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Ravi Bishnoi, Ambati Rayudu and Virender Sehwag were dismissed run-out for a nought in T20Is.

After his wicket fell, the 36-year-old Indian was seen fuming at his partner Shubman Gill while walking off back to the hut. Notably, he moved on from the incident and opened up on it after the match. "These things happen (on the run-out). When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately got out after playing a very good little innings," Sharma said at the post-match press conference.