Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi's sudden gush of patriotism paves way for national recall

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has drafted pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq into the T20 team that is taking on UAE in a three-match series in the latter's backyard after the two 'demonstrated a strong desire to represent their country again'.

"It's never too late to mend" and the proverb fits the context here as the ACB has welcomed Farooqi and Naveen after the two along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman were denied Afghanistan's central contracts following their request to be released from the same, and NOCs (No Objection Certificate) to play franchise competitions worldwide.

The ACB had earlier tried to justify denying central contracts and NOCs to them by stating that they were "prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan".

"Fast bowlers Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq, two of the three players, who recently faced sanctions for their intention to opt out of the annual central contracts, have also been added to the squad. They have approached the ACB and demonstrated a strong desire to represent their country again and have requested the previously assigned committee to reconsider its decision regarding the disciplinary measures imposed against them.

"In response, the ACB acknowledged and praised their eagerness to collaborate closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and continue their commitment to playing for the country." the ACB statement read.

However, Farooqi and Naveen's sudden change of heart has not influenced the ACB's decision to conduct a thorough investigation to "assess and determine the involvement of these players in (international) events as necessary" and it will progress as planned.

Afghanistan’s squad for the three-match T20I Series against UAE:

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem and Qais Ahmad.

Reserves: Rashid Khan, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil and Gulbadin Naib

