Veteran batter Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Murali Vijay retires from International Cricket

India's veteran batter Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket. The star Indian batter, who last played for India in December 2018, took to social media to announce his decision.

"Today, immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002 to 2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," the Indian star wrote on twitter.

Murali Vijay to explore new opportunities

Meanwhile, the Indian star who recently stated that he is looking for opportunities abroad has announced that he will be exploring new opportunities and will continue to be part of the sport. "I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life," he added.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket. After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on the street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside," Vijay had stated earlier.

Vijay thanks teams, coaches and fans

Meanwhile, Vijay also thanked the Indian Board, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, coaches and fans. "I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality," he wrote.

"To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me," he added. He also thanked his family and friends and wished the Indian team all the best for the future.

The 38-year-old Vijay made his International debut for India in a Test match on 6 November 2008. He was a crucial opening batter for India from early 2010s till around 2017. In 61 matches that the right-handed batter has featured in, he has scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.29, including 12 tons and 15 half tons. In ODIs, he played 17 matches for Team India and scored 339 runs at an average of 21.18 and a strike rate of 66.99.

Here he had only one half-century to his name. He played nine matches for Team India in T20 International and scored 169 runs. Here he averaged a little over 18 and had a strike rate of over 109. Here he has neither a century nor a half-century.

Latest Cricket News